Menu
Login
Opinion

OUR SAY: Australian cricket team now a national disgrace

Carlie Walker
by

I'VE been left shocked and disgusted by the news that members of the Australian cricket team tampered with the ball during a test match in South Africa.

Australian captain Steve Smith and teammate Cameron Bancroft admitted to tampering with the ball over the weekend and Smith and his vice captain Dave Warner have stood down from their position just before play was set to begin on Sunday night.

My question is, why did it take so long to make the decision to stand down on Sunday?

It should have been an automatic reaction.

You cheat, you go.

This is not a small thing. This is against the essential spirit of the game.

The man who bears the most responsibility for upholding those standards is the captain and Smith has shown through his own actions he has no regard for the most basic tenets of the game.

We know how important winning is to the Australian cricket team.

Everyone loves to see them succeed.

But winning by cheating isn't really winning.

It's hollow, empty and wrong.

It's far better to lose with honour - giving it your all and doing the absolute best you can - than cheat and win.

The fact that Smith couldn't see that shows that he is not an appropriate person to captain a marbles team, let alone the Australian cricket team.

This is going to be a tough time for the Australian cricket team and we must hope that a true leader will emerge from this mess.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cricket cricket australia our say steve smith

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners