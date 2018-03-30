'Our strength in adversity and courage in calamity'

Federal Dawson MP George Christensen with Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker at his destroyed farm near Bowen.

IT WAS a confronting sight to view the devastation caused by Debbie from a RAAF Chopper 48 hours after the cyclone made landfall.

We were flying into Bowen with both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader on board to visit residents and emergency service workers trying to restore order in the chaos.

Our tropical paradise had been smashed.

Crops were twisted, flattened, ruined. Houses were blown apart, power lines were down, debris was everywhere.

For people on the ground, the sense of shock was still palpable.

We jumped on a small bus that took us around to see SES workers and talk with local businesses and residents.

The bus driver, Michelle O'Regan, told me about the efforts of many who worked desperately to get elderly residents from the Murroona Gardens Aged Care Centre to safety.

Michelle is a strong woman, but she was in tears as she talked about ensuring these vulnerable people would be high and dry; the emotions were still so raw.

Over the days ahead I met with many other people who had lost so much.

BELOW: Federal Dawson MP George Christensen with visiting federal politicians Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Bill Shorten and Tim Nicholls.

I stood with Wayne and Leanne Born on their tomato farm - the place totally scoured and laid bare - their crops wiped out.

There were the small business owners; tourism operators who lost their boats.

There were elderly residents in Proserpine who had their houses blown apart.

At Wilsons Beach, houses were basically swamped by the tide.

Residents there were just emptying out everything under the houses. I was shown videos of the tide coming in through their windows.

South of Mackay, at places like Sandy Creek, water rose like it never had before and people watched helplessly as homes and livestock were inundated and some hung on for dear life to survive an onslaught they didn't know was coming.

It was a surreal and devastating experience for so many.

But out of all the anguish, devastation and loss arose that bright fighting spirit as people from far and wide banded together to rebuild.

There were the local community and emergency crews from groups like the Lions clubs and the SES. Other people banded together via a Facebook page providing information to people and putting out calls for help for those who had no lines of communication.

A group of veterans from Team Rubicon arrived with muscles and manpower to clear trees and debris or do just about anything that was needed. Our helpers of all persuasions did us proud.

Cyclone Debbie is not the first extreme event we've suffered and it won't be the last.

12 months on, some are still battling the aftermath. There are definite lessons to be learned, but this is not the place for that discussion.

For now, let's reflect on our strength in adversity and courage in the face of calamity.

You did your darnedest Debbie, but we're moving on.