Our visitors are spending 50% more in Mackay

Images from photographer Sean Scott's time in the Mackay Region.

IN WHAT the tourism industry hopes is a sign of even better things to come, new data shows a million visitors have forked out $545 million in the Mackay region.

This is a staggering 47.9 per cent growth in domestic overnight expenditure year-on-year in the 12 months to March 2019.

These figures back up the confidence of tourism operators in the region.

Mackay's domestic visitor expenditure growth is more than triple the state average of 14.4 per cent.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the figures released in the Federal Government National Visitor Survey proved tourism was of growing importance to the local region as an industry.

"We're committed to growing our tourism industry to create jobs in Mackay,” she said.

"We'll work with tourism operators to market Mackay and ensure these numbers continue to grow in the future.”

In total, visitors have spent four million nights in the region and are now spending, on average, $544 during their visit.

Images from photographer Sean Scott's time in the Mackay Region.

Mackay mayor Greg Williamson said the new figures were an outstanding achievement for the region.

"And (it is) further proof that tourism is establishing itself as a key pillar of our economy,” Cr Williamson said.

"Mackay's beautiful tropical weather and our friendly locals are always very welcoming of visitors, and as a community, we recognise and value the significant contribution these visitors continue to make to our region's economy.”

Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber said the leading source markets for domestic visitors was the region's unique nature-based experience.

"(It) proves very popular for our key source markets, led by four-hour drive and empty-nester visitors.

"Visitors from Townsville, Rockhampton, Brisbane and interstate travel to Mackay to spend a few days relaxing on the Northern Beaches, watching platypus and hiking at Eungella or travelling the mining trail through the Isaac Region,” Mr Webber said.

Images from photographer Sean Scott's time in the Mackay Region.

"Holidays as the primary purpose of visit now accounts for 216,000 annual visitors, a three-year trend growth of 5.8 per cent.

"As more investment and marketing is made into our hero experiences, this leisure market will continue to grow in importance,” he said.

These figures strengthen desirability of the region as a tourism destination, Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd said.

Jason Kidd from Inshore Fishing

In the past two years, his business has welcomed an increasing number of intentional and domestic visitors.

"Complementing our remarkable fishing offering, is the region's spectacular nature and wildlife experiences, all major drawcards for visitors,” he said.

"These natural assets, along with a strong visiting friends and relatives market means tourism presents a sustainable source of revenue for businesses like mine, and the region's economy.”

Queensland's overall figures put domestic overnight visitors up 12.2 per cent, higher than any other state or territory.

