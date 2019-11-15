Our young Bowen student with award-winning kindness

CARING: Gemma Reibel has won a 2019 Fred Hollows Humanity Award recognising year 6 students across the state who follow in the steps of the late Fred Hollow, by showing compassion, integrity and kindness in their every day lives.

KINDNESS is something that many think the world could have more of and a young Bowen girl has been awarded for proving that there is no shortage from our local youth.

Bowen State School student, Gemma Reibel, travelled to Queensland Parliament House at the start of the month to accept a prestigious humanitarian award.

The 2019 Fred Hollows Humanity Award recognises years 6 students across the state who follow in the steps of the late Fred Hollow, by showing compassion, integrity and kindness in their every day lives.

The young student, who was nominated without her knowledge by a family friend, modestly said she won due to the large amount of 'help' she gives wherever she goes.

"Every day I try to do heaps of things that will help. I always want to be able to help where ever I am," she said.

"At school, I'll try and help the prep kids, or help out Team Strong who are students who might need more help with their fine and gross motor skills.

"It's just about looking after people."

Her mother, Angela Reibel, who works as a teacher's aide at Bowen State School said she was 'blown away but not surprised' by her daughter's award win.

"She has so much passion in giving back to the community," Ms Reibel said.

CHEERS: Jacoby Stephens, Tiansheng Ma, Ryan Lambert, Keisha Sigley, Hannah Sherwood and Haylei Blair cheer on classmate Gemma Reibel (front). Jordan Gilliland

"The thing is though, she doesn't know she does it. She will just do something because it's part of her nature, not because she's trying to be kind or give back to anyone.

"She is also a part of the R.U.B.Y Crew at the Bowen PCYC and she's heavily involved in that as well and loves to give back and assist where she can."

Ms Reibel, who firsthand sees how her daughter acts both at school and at home said examples such as looking after struggling students and their welfare was one of the biggest things that may have got her the award.

"No matter who the person is, she'll look out for them," she said.

"As a parent, it's so humbling for her to win an award like this because it signifies you're doing something right for your children."

Gemma Reibel accepting her award from Olympic swimmer Susie O'Neil Supplied

Gemma said she had loved the trip to Parliament House, having the chance to meet a friend who had coincidentally won the same award.

"A friend of mine from my old town also won the award which we didn't know," she said.

"The award was given to us by Olympic swimmer Susie O'Neil and that was great."

With the young student starting year 7 at Bowen State High School in a matter of months she has no intentions of dropping any of her kindness.

Gemma said that any young person could win the award as long as they 'were nice."

"Help out all the time, always be nice and look after people and I think anyone could win this award," she said.