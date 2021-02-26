Menu
Police are hunting a male driver whose car left the road and crashed into a garden bed, only just missing a home.
Crime

Out-of-control car narrowly misses home

by Grace Mason
26th Feb 2021 6:44 PM
POLICE are hunting the driver of a hatchback who may be injured after his car ploughed into the front yard of a Redlynch house.

The silver Mazda hatchback is believed to have crashed into the garden bed of the Larsen Rd residence about 8.30pm on Thursday night.

The collision damaged the garden bed and also knocked over a large palm tree, although the vehicle narrowly missed hitting the house which is understood to currently be empty.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the front yard of a Redlynch property on Larsen Rd on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied
A police spokesman confirmed the driver left the scene before police arrived.

The vehicle had to be towed away.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said the crash occurred near the Redlynch Intake Rd intersection which was well known among other local residents for dangerous driving.

The spokesman said the driver was described as being a young man.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Originally published as Out-of-control car narrowly misses Cairns home

