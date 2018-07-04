Out of the office into North Qld

ADVENTURERS: Deifilia Liu and Janet Wang stepped out of their comfort zone and into regional north Queensland in the hopes of completing their working holiday visa conditions.

NAME: Janet Wang

AGE: 28

HOME: Shanghai, China

NAME: Deifilia Liu

AGE: 29

HOME: Shanghai, China

GAL pals from Shanghai, 29-year-old sales and marketing manager Janet and 28-year-old graphic designer Deifilia, decided to seize the day and leave their mundane office jobs in search of adventure.

Speaking to the Whitsunday Times on the weekend during their first visit to Airlie Beach, the pair explained they have been completing regional work requirements for their second-year visa while living in Bowen.

Why did you pack up your lives and travel?

Janet: After six years of office work I wasn't sure about my future so I decided to slow down my career and come to Australia.

Deifilia: I wanted to experience a new life and came to Australia to learn English.

Why Australia?

We only have Australia and New Zealand as options for us for working holiday visas plus it is beautiful and the Australians I used to do business with were very cool.

Travel plans?

Janet: I stayed in Brisbane for three months with Deifilia, then I went to Melbourne because it was "the most liveable city” so I was curious about how they live there. I came back to Brisbane for one month before coming to Bowen.

Deifilia: After three months in Brisbane I worked for three months on the Gold Coast and then came to Bowen.

What is your favourite part about Australia?

We love the people, everyone is so friendly and Australia is really beautiful.

Weird things in Australia?

When we first came to Brisbane we couldn't understand why all the shops were closed at 5pm when we finished work. Shanghai shops close at midnight and here at night time nothing is open.

Australian accents were hard to understand at first because they mumble their words together and they speak very fast but now we are getting better at understanding them.

Travel advice?

Visit Bowen, we love the pink sky before nightfall and the relaxed lifestyle here.