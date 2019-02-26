Out with the old, in with the new

FOR ALMOST 20 years, the same Australian flag has flown for ceremonies like Anzac and Remembrance days at the cenotaph in Cannonvale.

It has braved wild weather over the years and Airlie Beach-Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch deputy president Bill Rose said he felt strongly about what the Australian flag represented to servicemen and women.

Mr Rose, a retired naval warrant officer, said the flag was a way to commemorate not only the success throughout history but also the losses.

Mr Rose said the RSL had been in discussions with the Whitsunday Regional Council about moving the cenotaph to a new location, which prompted him to think about the possibility of a new flag.

"I looked at a couple of the flags that we still had and I thought 'well, if we're going to renew things up here, I should ring and see what the chances are for the flag',” he said.

On Monday, the Airlie Beach- Whitsundays RSL Sub Branch was delighted to accept two new Australian flags from Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen.

"If the RSL wants a flag, I bring a flag, and this one is proudly going to fly on the beachfront,” Mr Christensen said.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson confirmed council had been in discussions with the RSL and were finalising plans to move the existing cenotaph on the foreshore to a more suitable location, "not too far” from its current position.

The memorial itself won't be changing but council said the idea behind the new location is it will complement the new footpath and landscaping layout.

It will also have a better orientation which will help improve future ceremonies held there, the spokesperson said.

The new flag will fly for the first time on Anzac Day this year, Mr Rose said.