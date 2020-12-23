OUTAGE: 5600 customers lose power for second night in row

Whitsunday residents have lost power for the second time in less than 24 hours with more than 5600 customers affected.

Ergon Energy reported the outage just after 5.30pm Wednesday.

The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Residents in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Cannon Valley, Sugarloaf, Riordanvale, Strathdickie and Woodwark have been affected.

The estimated fix time is unknown.

The outage comes less than 24 hours after power cut out for more than 4000 residents on Tuesday night.

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said the outage was caused by damage to equipment at a substation.