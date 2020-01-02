Outdoor movies are coming to the Airlie Lagoon

Councillor Jan Clifford is pictured below where the six-metre by four-metre outdoor movie screen will be positioned at the Airlie Lagoon.

OUTDOOR movies hold a special place in most Australians’ hearts and soon Whitsunday residents will be able to enjoy this pleasure at the Airlie Lagoon.

A huge, six metre by four metre screen is due to be erected to one of the shelters in the lagoon precinct, hopefully in time for Easter, once some engineering issues are solved.

The plan is to show family-friendly movies on Friday and Saturday evenings, and at special times such as Christmas.

Councillor Jan Clifford, who has led the $350,000 project - paid for by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program – said the “bright idea” came to her in 2018, when there were movies at the lagoon for schoolies.

“There were hardly any schoolies there but the general public were all into it,” Cr Clifford said.

“It was a portable screen from the PCYC and people loved it - they all went off and got pizzas and McDonalds and sat on the grass and watched the movie.

“I really wanted to do one big thing with the money I received from Works for Queensland and I thought, why not put in a proper movie screen. We have already got speakers and sound systems, so it was a matter of tapping into what we already have.

“I’m hoping to show movies on Friday and Saturday evenings starting at about 5.30pm for the kids, and a later one for the bigger kids, but it will be all over and done by the time the lifeguards go off duty.”

The screen, which can be seen in daylight as well as when it’s dark, will be 2.5 metres off the ground so people can see it from all around the lagoon.

“We spent hours down there trying to work out where to put it, and not impede the visual amenity of everyone. There is already a structure there, so it made sense to put it there,” Cr Clifford said.

She said said new releases would not be shown, as they were “horrendously” expensive, and also it would not be fair on the Bowen and Proserpine cinemas.

“We will show family-friendly movies and of course people can use all the facilities at the lagoon as well,” she said.

The new screen was originally planned to go up for Christmas, but there have been some engineering issues that had to be worked through.

“The guys are doing everything they can to expedite it. Clearly, we can’t do anything that may be unsafe or not secure in a weather event,” Cr Clifford said.

“It will be really nice and, apart from the locals, who are my number one priority, it will be nice for our visitors as well. It’s a win-win for everyone and I can’t wait!”