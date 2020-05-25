Outdoor yoga on offer in Bowen as restrictions ease

THE Queensland Government may have eased restrictions on outdoor gym classes, but that didn’t mean the weather was co-operating for Bowen Yoga Room.

After weeks of virtual teaching, Bowen’s Yoga Journey With Me scheduled a beachside yoga class for Saturday morning, which was rained out.

But that didn’t deter teacher Megan Mattingley from trying again.

“Weather permitting, this Thursday at 9.15am will be our first class back outside,” Miss Mattingley said.

The yoga teacher said there had been some positives about being forced to rely on online classes due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m not really into technology but it meant people could do it anytime, even if they couldn’t make the class,” she said.

“It helped me keep connected with my students — I’m really extroverted and those first few weeks in lockdown doing nothing were difficult.

“People have responded really well because I do the classes and then save them, so I might have six people doing the class live and then another six people do it later in the day.”

Miss Mattingley is also a family counsellor with Relationships Australia and said staying connected was particularly important at the moment, and she was glad to be able to help her students do so.

“Everyone is struggling at the moment and being able to give people an hour of peace when everything has been chaos is important,” she said.

“You guys have supported me, so now it’s my turn.”

Miss Mattingley said the response to online classes had been so good, she was considering the idea of continuing them in the future, but for now was just excited to get back to face-to-face classes.

“I definitely wouldn’t have chosen to do it online, I love face-to-face classes, but we had to do something and this was my chance to give back to my students with free classes,” she said.

“People know me and they’ve appreciated how ‘real’ the classes have been.

“I’m not insta-famous — my dog was walking around, someone would be mowing the lawn — and people loved it.”

Miss Mattingley said easing government restrictions would allow classes to return to the Bowen CWA Hall on June 12, capped at a class size of nine people.