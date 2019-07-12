Outer islands the key to this week's catch

Travis Crilly caught this nice golden trevally casting soft plastics at a bait ball out front of Cape Gloucester Resort while out with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters.

SHUTE HARBOUR

Plenty of herring schools under the jetty so use these as live baits for queenfish, trevally and ribbonfish.

During the night, squid have been caught along with ribbonfish.

ROCKWALLS

Rockwalls around Airlie have some nice grunter being caught on garfish strips and peeled prawns.

Around Coral Seas Resort area has some good numbers of spotty and school mackerel, casting silver slugs and spoons is best to land one of these.

Cannonvale Beach during the run-in tide has some whiting and flathead being caught on soft plastics and prawn baits, a great spot for the kids.

LANDED: Dave Cronan with one of many nice black jewfish that have been coming up from the depths while out on the water with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

ISLANDS

Well, with good tides and, yes, good weather finally, the fishing should be very good with plenty of spanish mackerel around the normal spots - Nara Inlet, top end of North Molle, Hayman Island, Mackerel Bay and Double Rock.

Bottom fishing around the deeper shoals should produce some nice nannygai and red emperor.

Fish the fringing reefs for coral trout and sweetlip using pillies and strip baits.

Always look for the start of the reefs and around the 10m mark using the smallest possible sinker running down to a 7/0 or 8/0 hook with a half pilchard.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

HYDEAWAY BAY/DINGO BEACH

How come we're getting wet in July? What's this caper all about? Looking at the weather forecast for the next week it appears as though we're going to dry out, but we'll still have to deal with the southeast trade breezes on most days which will keep most of us fishing on the inshore grounds.

At this stage Thursday is looking like the best day for any offshore adventures.

For myself, that'll mean getting out around the

outer islands and chasing some spanish mackerel

and also getting down deep for a few jewies which have been snapping their heads off.

Even though these two species of fish are found in the same water, the techniques and tactics required to catch them are completely different.

The only thing in common when fishing for these guys is the happiness and sense of satisfaction when you catch either one of them. Spanish Mackerel can be targeted in a myriad of ways but the age old favourite is trolling.

Andrew Self, Claire Gauci and decky Brett Innes hold up three ripper Spanish mackerel caught with Sea Fever Sport Fishing.. Ashley Mathews

Make sure that you keep your boat speed right down and that you don't troll the baits too close to the boat, keep them well back.

With the jewies, I like to drift fish for those bad boys and my personal technique of choice is jigging.

Chatterbaits are like magnets for jewies and both micro jigs and heavily weighted soft plastics go well also.

For bait fishos, fresh strip baits catch plenty of fish but be sure you keep them chunky, they like a good feed.

Back in on the inshore grounds now and the key to getting a good catch close to home will be to seek out where any schools of herring and garfish are lurking. If you can find the baitfish then you'll find the predators.

At the moment I'm finding the bait in Gloucester Passage, out in front of Cape Gloucester Resort and down towards Sunset Beach.

Over the last few days I've witnessed everything from Spanish Mackerel to fingermark enjoying the feast, a bit of a piscatorial lucky dip you might say.

Good luck to you all with your fishing this week, enjoy the sunshine and I hope that you get your hooks into a big one.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters