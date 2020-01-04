Outlook: BOM’s predictions after last weekend’s deluge

Steady rainfall is yet to hit the Whitsunday region as we head into January. Image: Claudia Alp

THE on again, off again rain pattern the region saw over the festive season is set to continue for the next few weeks with no steady rainfall pattern in sight.

The year is off to a slightly wetter start than last month with Proserpine receiving 6mm of rain on Friday morning and a chance of isolated showers early next week.

However, meteorologist Jess Gardner forecasted that rainfall would remain below average for the rest of this month with the potential for wetter conditions going into February.

“Most of our dry climate drivers have started to ease so we do still have drier than average for January but it’s weaker than it has been,” she said.

“By February there’s really no significant drivers influencing rainfall either way, so in theory it should be a return to average.”

Proserpine nearly reached its average month rainfall in just one day last month with 163mm recorded on December 29, where before the deluge there had only been 18mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

It was a different story on Hamilton Island where the average rainfall for December of 134.4mm was surpassed with a total of 193mm.

Looking into next week the temperature in Proserpine will remain stable and on average according to the Bureau of Meteorology with an expected maximum of 32C on Monday and Tuesday and a maximum of 33C on Wednesday.

In Airlie Beach temperatures will also remain stable with a maximum of 30C on Monday and Tuesday and 31C on Wednesday.