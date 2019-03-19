Outpouring of grief for two 'angels' killed in car crash

A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.

TWO children are dead and a woman critically injured after a tragic crash at Peak Crossing that has left a family devastated.

Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six, were killed when a car driven by mother, Shalyne Spinks crashed into a tree on Middle Rd at Peak Crossing on Monday afternoon.

Ms Spinks was in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Her niece, eight-year-old Judith Yamo was also in the car, but survived the crash.

She is under observation at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Joni Sereva, the mother of Judith and aunty to Daniel and Mia broke the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

"Please continue to stand in prayer for Shalyne," she wrote.

"She is still in a very critical condition at the PA and will need everyone's prayers.

"Judith is in a stable condition and is recovering well.

"We thank you all for your love and support."

A horrific accident at Peak Crossing killed two children, aged four and six. Navarone Farrell



The post prompted an outpouring of support and grief for the family.

"Words can't express how much sadness we are feeling right now," Bernadette Ahmet wrote.

"My heart is breaking in a million pieces for our beautiful angels in heaven."

Daniel and Mia are understood to be students at Harrisville State School, which is offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

Flowers were placed at the crash site, mourning the death of the two children.

Debris litters the site, including a single Pokemon card, cables and shattered glass and brake lights from the car that was torn to pieces in the crash.

The QT understands the woman driver was a learner plate driver and drove past police. This prompted police to U-turn and follow the woman.

It is believed the officers intended to intercept the woman but sources say sirens or lights were not used. When officers had a clear line of sight they saw the same car off the road in pieces.

The woman and child were airlifted by the Brisbane RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital under the care of two LifeFlight critical care doctors and one nurse about 3.30pm.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing, with officers appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash-cam vision, to contact them.