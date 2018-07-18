Mortgage-free man charges partner rent

For Rent sign in front of new house

A STRUGGLING young mum has turned to the internet for advice after her partner of 10 years demanded she pay him rent.

The unnamed mother took to parenting site Mumsnet to reveal her long-term boyfriend - and the father of her four-year-old child - had refused to let her stay at his place temporarily free of charge.

The worst part? The boyfriend owns his own home and is mortgage-free - and had previously lived at her place for several years for nothing.

Mumsnet user TB2013 said in her post on the forum: "I feel like he's not even bothered that I'm struggling.

"I tell him all the time and still he does nothing about it."

She went on to ask for advice on the situation.

"What can I do guys? I really feel like this is going to be the straw that breaks the camel's back I really do feel like I'm in shock. I just can't believe it."

Mums on the site were quick to rush to her defence.

User Kiwiinkits said: "That is so rude and cheap! 10 years, a child together, and he can't put himself out to support you at all? I would be majorly reassessing this relationship."

Nancydrawn added: "I'm entirely baffled by this. Do you mean you've had the sole financial burden for your child for the last four years and he hasn't been contributing towards the child's upkeep?

"That's completely outrageous.

"He is not your partner: partners have a partnership where they share duties, obligations, and expenses between them.

"They also respect each other by participating fully in that partnership and pulling their respective weights, however they can.

"I could not be with a man who had such little esteem or respect for me, or perhaps more importantly for our child, that he would treat us in such a fashion."

Some users were completely baffled.

HoppingPavlova said: "I'm struggling to understand this to be honest.

"It sounds as though he has not been paying anything towards child support for four years? That can't be right?

"Paying the odd tenner here and there when he is living with you is probably not even covering his own costs.

"How does he cover his share of the four-year-old's costs which would include the roof over their head, electricity needed for them, food they eat, clothes, entertainment etc?

"I'm just confused."

While another was quick to suggest the whole situation sounded a bit fishy.

RoboJesus said: "That sounds similar to a friend's father when we were little.

"It turned out he had a second (and was working on a third) family.

"I'd be very dubious about him if I were you."

Later on, the mum admitted defeat on the situation.

TB2013 said: "I think it's time to part ways now. I grew up in a house where my mum and dad both went to work and my dad would come in on a Friday night and take a small pinch out of his wage pack and hand the entire rest of it to my mum for the house and bills.

"He didn't grow up with that experience so maybe that's where it's stemmed from."

The story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.