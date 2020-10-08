Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tiger shark dies on drumline off Peregian Beach
Environment

Outrage as snared shark left to suffer ‘traumatic’ death

Matty Holdsworth
8th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An animal welfare group has expressed outrage after a tiger shark caught on a Sunshine Coast drum line was not made a priority and left to die a "barbaric" death.

Sea Shepherd Australia have questioned why the State Government's Department of Fisheries did not respond immediately to the North Peregian drum line after first hearing of it being snared.

Organisation spokesman Jonathan Clark said that the catch was reported to him in the "early afternoon" on Friday, October 2.

However, he estimated by the time the department followed up to check on the catch, the morning after, it would have been far too late.

Every shark caught off southeast Qld coast this year

Queensland shark plan could put swimmers at risk

"It's unquestionably barbaric and absolutely not good enough," Mr Clark said.

"It goes against animal ethics and cruelty laws.

"For it to be left just 50m from a surf break is unsafe too."

A department spokesman argued they were notified "late" that Friday afternoon and that it wasn't until "routine inspections" the next day until the catch was confirmed.

"The contractor checked the drum line early Saturday as part of routine inspections and confirmed a 2.9m tiger shark on the line," the spokesman said.

"The shark was humanely euthanised and disposed of offshore in accordance with standard operating procedures."

Mr Clark said he believed the shark would have drowned before the contractor arrived, sometime during the night or early Saturday morning.

"I know from personally witnessed it, a tiger shark can last 30 hours, but it can be horrific," Mr Clark said.

"This one would have drowned overnight."

The department spokesman said tiger sharks are classified as dangerous and included on the Shark Control Program's list of target species.

"They are not released alive outside the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park," he said.

letterspromo

He said the department responds immediately to reports of marine animals such as dolphins and whales entangled in Shark Control Program equipment.

Parrearra-based marine science teacher and shark advocate Tony Isaacson was the one tasked to confirm the shark's location that afternoon

Mr Isaacson said while there was no obligation for the department to check in on the drum line, there was an "expectation".

"What are they doing about non lethal, they could be doing much better," Mr Isaacson said.

Mr Isaacson said it would have been "incredibly traumatic" for the shark being left overnight.

"It's highly unlikely it would even consider a look or a nudge at someone," he said.

He said the shark would have posed "absolutely no threat" to swimmers or the surfers.

"Its primary target is green turtles, so it would have been going up and down distracted by the turtles, ignoring the surfers.

"Clearly it has made a mistake (to) take a baited drum line."

More Stories

department of fisheries sea shepherd australia shark control program state government
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Premium Content UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Property New details about a new hotel with 180 rooms, spa and pool have been revealed.

        BUDGET UNPACKED: Tourism and business among winners

        Premium Content BUDGET UNPACKED: Tourism and business among winners

        Money Community leaders say there are plenty of wins for the region including new hopes...

        ‘He died while I held him’: Four pets dead within 150m

        Premium Content ‘He died while I held him’: Four pets dead within 150m

        Crime Suspected baiting as four pets from same road die within days of each other

        Whitsundays’ best hairdressers crowned for 2020

        Premium Content Whitsundays’ best hairdressers crowned for 2020

        Fashion & Beauty The votes have been tallied and two stylists have been chosen to share the top...