Outreach teams to give support

SIX outreach teams will be visiting Bowen, Cannonvale, Proserpine and Collinsville today, offering information and support in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Whitsunday Councillor Ron Petterson, who chairs council's Human Social Recovery Group, said the purpose of the visits was to address community concerns with existing aid applications as well as providing information and referrals for ongoing needs.

"Yesterday Whitsunday Outreach staff followed up and completed a full day of assessments for people in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Preston, Conway, Bowen, Mandalay, Brandy Creek, as well some at Midge Point and Bloomsbury,” Cr Petterson said.

"The number of active applications for outreach follow up is reducing which is good news.

"It means that the outreach teams are staying ahead of demand but there is more work to do as outreach assessments are just part of the journey.”

Cr Petterson said Whitsunday residents were also benefiting from other value-adding supports through the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Lifeline.

He said the Human Social Recovery Group was planning long-term strategies to best support the Whitsunday region's communities "as we move forward from Ex-TC Debbie”.