Outrigger group eyes off Hayman

Outrigger hotel group is believed to be interested in expanding in the Australian market.

AFTER the dumping of the Hayman Island resort by luxury hotel chain One&Only, the resort's owner is looking to find a replacement operator, according to island insiders.

Hotel sources say the 160-room island resort, which is closed for renovations after extensive damage caused by Cyclone Debbie, could be re-branded by one of the world's larger operators, such as the American-owned Marriott or the French-owned Accor.

Also eyeing off the idyllic island resort is Hawaiian- based hotel group, Outrigger.

All up, Outrigger controls 39 properties around the world, with the four it owns in Waikiki currently undergoing a $US100 million renovation.

It operates another six hotels in Hawaii as well as resorts in the Maldives, Fiji, Mauritius and Thailand.

Outrigger, controlled by equity group KSL since December 2016, has also raised interest in buying or managing coastal properties in Victoria and New South Wales but said Queensland was its main focus.

"We are very serious about getting back into Australia,” Outrigger's chief operating officer, Paul Richardson said.

"We are interested at looking at hotels along coastlines or islands. We are not a corporate hotel chain, we are not in the centre of cities, we are in resort and leisure locations.”