Outrigger Whitsunday to host North Qld Zone Regatta

OUTRIGGER: More than 150 paddlers from all over Queensland are expected to descend on the Whitsundays for the North Queensland Zone Outrigging Regatta this Saturday.

To be held at the Airlie Beach lagoon beach, in between the lagoon and the Coral Sea Resort, the regatta will be the fourth round of the Queensland Grand Prix series.

The blessing of the complete fleet will take place at 6.30am followed by a series of 2km and 4km OC2 races. At 9.50am the briefing of the OC6 and junior OC1 relay fleet will precede competition in events ranging from 500 metre races all the way up to the 12km paddle.

Treasurer of Outrigger Whitsunday Gina Bellinger said the club was looking forward to an exciting day of racing.

Paddlers from Cairns and Rockhampton are expected to race.

Bellinger said the home regatta would provide an opportunity for Whitsunday paddlers to compete against other clubs and, for many new members to the club this year it would be their first regatta.

"Paddling is great fun, it's great cardio, low impact with very little chance of injury,” she said.

The regatta is one of seven for the year in the North Queensland Zone.

For spectators, the event to watch will be the mixed marathon in the OC6 class which will get under way on Saturday 22 from 1.05pm from the lagoon beach.