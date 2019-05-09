Outriggers hit Airlie waters

ENDURANCE: Boathaven Beach was the finish line for the 20km marathon at the Club Outrigger Whitsunday Regatta.

VICTORY was found in more ways than one as canoeist completed a gruelling regatta program out on the waters of Airlie Beach.

A marathon 20kms on Saturday kick started round three of the North Queensland Zone Grand Prix Regatta, hosted by Club Outrigger Whitsunday, which saw close to 200 people compete throughout the two-day event.

The perfect weather may have fooled some, but with calm waters not offering competitors any assistance, the 20kms by paddle proved to be a challenge for many in the boats.

Starting from Shute Harbour, almost 20 six-person canoes raced to the finish line at Boathaven Beach by the Port of Airlie.

Narrowly beaten last year, the Whitsunday's Open Men were looking for a win, but Innisfail's Coconuts proved to be the fastest crew once again, claiming victory in the marathon event.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday head coach Nick Bellinger said second place for the local crew was still a win in his eyes.

"Second is not too bad at all. We are going through a bit of a rebuilding stage as we have lost a few key paddlers so to claim the silver was still a good result," he said.

Competitors from all the crews were met with plenty of support as they reached the shore with a medal presentation held on the beach after the race.

Sunday saw a full program starting from 7am with a series of events held throughout the day, boasting high competitor numbers.

The race program included the 12/14U mixed event over 2kms, the OC2 men's all divisions + V3 Open Men, OC1/V1 Women all divisions + Under 19s (women) and the OC2 - 16U/19U mixed event.

"In our small category boats held on the Sunday, across the divisions we ended up 60 crews in each of 6km races," Mr Bellinger said.

The Whitsundays came away with some wins on the Sunday seen in the 6km race evens and the 500m sprint.

The Masters men achieved gold in the OC 6km and both the Open men and Masters men claimed gold in the 500m sprints.

Coming into the Whitsundays regatta, Club Outrigger Whitsunday were sitting on top of the table in the North Queensland zone.

Mr Bellinger said although the official results were yet to be released, he was confident the club was still sitting in a good position with four more regattas left for the season.

"We hope we continue with our top seat in our zone but we'll have to make sure we compete well in each of the remaining regatta's, so we can finish the season as champions come September," he said.

The club will next compete in Townsville on June 1 before heading to Mackay to compete on June 29.