China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
Health

Over 1700 China health workers infected with some dying

14th Feb 2020 5:46 PM

China National Health Commission has said that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.

coronavirus health

