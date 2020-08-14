Menu
Whitsunday police are calling out for more JPs to help with their duties. Photo: File
Crime

Over 18? Of good character? Whitsunday police need you

Elyse Wurm
14th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A WHITSUNDAY detective is calling out for community members to put their hands up to provide essential help to our police officers.

Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Luke Scells is searching for more people to act as a Justice of the Peace, particularly reliable residents who can help out after hours when required from about 4-8pm but sometimes up until 11pm.

Police had found it difficult to get in touch with JPs after hours in recent times, he said.

Sgt Scells said without a JP, police work could be delayed as a JP signature is required for various documents including search warrants, objections to bail and summons.

“It’s crucial to what police do because we can’t undertake a lot of our strategies unless we speak to a JP first,” he said.

JPs are trained volunteers who can witness and certify legal documents such as wills, affidavits and statutory declarations.

To become a JP, residents must be an Australian citizen, at least 18 years old, of good character and registered on the Queensland electoral role.

Those interested must also complete a training course, which is available from a few different providers, to learn the skills needed to carry out JP duties.

Sgt Scells said being a JP was rewarding and provided a valued service to police.

“It’ll be contributing to keeping our community safe,” he said.

Any qualified JPs interested in helping out Whitsunday police can phone the station on 4948 8888 and for more information on becoming a JP, click here.

