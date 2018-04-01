Menu
Login
News

Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

Athletes in the Airlie Beach parkrun event on Saturday.
Athletes in the Airlie Beach parkrun event on Saturday.
Jessica Lamb
by

THE 127th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday was completed before the weather drenched the region with 23 first time participants out of 104 athletes who competed.

First to cross the line was parkrun veteran Colin McIntosh with 19.12, followed 44 seconds later by Mark Ogilvie and Rodger W took third in a time of 20.23.

First time runners Mathilde Rousseau and Danika Kritter took the first two podium places for the female athletes with 22.53 and 23.29 respectively.

Jennifer Heatley rounded out the female place getters with an effort which earned her a personal best time.

Others who pushed to set new PB's were Terry Riggs, Christine Conrad, Nicholas Boak, Michael Hadley, Michael Grigg, Charley Rose Grigg and Braxton Pattemore.

This week's volunteers to which all participants are grateful were: Margaret Coote, Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Leigh Donkers, Rebecca Hadley, Justin Knight-Gray, Timothy Mcquoid-Mason, Chris Murphy, Tim Oberg, Maree Reardon, Ruth Roberts and Deb Rowland.

For more photos check out the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page and for a full list of results visit the parkrun website.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Desperados win Tropical Masters Cup

Desperados win Tropical Masters Cup

MORE than 70 Australian Rules Football masters players from as far south as Melbourne and as far north as Cairns converged on Whitsunday Sports Park yesterday.

Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

LAID BACK: The Thundamentals are set to touch down in Airlie next week for a gig at Magnums, on Saturday April 7.

Thundamentals keen for Airlie Beach bash.

At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

Russell Harding in his roofless Faust St home after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

Journalist reflects on 12 months since Cyclone Debbie.

Spirit of the Whitsundays shines during Debbie

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Tracey Lord saw people with nothing left themselves helping others.

Local Partners