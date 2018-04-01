Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

Athletes in the Airlie Beach parkrun event on Saturday.

THE 127th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday was completed before the weather drenched the region with 23 first time participants out of 104 athletes who competed.

First to cross the line was parkrun veteran Colin McIntosh with 19.12, followed 44 seconds later by Mark Ogilvie and Rodger W took third in a time of 20.23.

First time runners Mathilde Rousseau and Danika Kritter took the first two podium places for the female athletes with 22.53 and 23.29 respectively.

Jennifer Heatley rounded out the female place getters with an effort which earned her a personal best time.

Others who pushed to set new PB's were Terry Riggs, Christine Conrad, Nicholas Boak, Michael Hadley, Michael Grigg, Charley Rose Grigg and Braxton Pattemore.

This week's volunteers to which all participants are grateful were: Margaret Coote, Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Leigh Donkers, Rebecca Hadley, Justin Knight-Gray, Timothy Mcquoid-Mason, Chris Murphy, Tim Oberg, Maree Reardon, Ruth Roberts and Deb Rowland.

For more photos check out the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page and for a full list of results visit the parkrun website.