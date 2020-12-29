‘Over the top’: Gladys blames QLD for Test cricket limbo

Cricket Australia locked in negotiations with Qld government over New Year's test

The Test cricket season remains in limbo after Gladys Berejiklian accused the Queensland government of not co-operating with other stakeholders.

Ms Berejiklian said she would be "extremely disappointed" if the test series did not go ahead as planned as discussions about teams entering Queensland after playing in Sydney cast the tests in doubt.

Cricket Australia is expected to announce on Tuesday whether the third Test can go ahead in Sydney and the fourth Test can be played in Brisbane.

The Australia v India series is set to continue in Sydney on January 1 and Brisbane on January 15; however, questions remain over whether the teams will be able to enter Queensland after wrapping up the planned Sydney match, casting both tests in doubt.

Speaking to the media, Ms Berejiklian said she had spoken to Cricket Australia earlier on Tuesday morning and the governing body had been complimentary about the co-operation with the NSW government but would not say the same about Queensland.

"(They) said they were concerned about the Queensland government's position and what that meant for their players once they finish the Test here and go to Queensland," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We have been given advice as to how to run a safe Test … We would be keen to see the Test in Sydney, but we can't control what other state governments do. That is out of our hands.

"We are willing to keep it here and they are pleased with the plans we have put forward, but it is out of our hands given it is the Queensland government creating a bit of difficulty for them."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sydney was ready to host a COVID-safe Test on January 1. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Sydney has offered to host the Brisbane Test if a solution could not be reached between the Queensland government and Cricket Australia.

However, a decision on whether the New Year's fixture can go ahead in Sydney rests on discussions with Queensland authorities.

If Sydney cannot host the third Test, it will be moved to Melbourne.

Ms Berejiklian said she would be "extremely disappointed" if the Test was not able to go ahead in Sydney.

"We have been around the clock working to support Cricket Australia and have done the best we can as well as them … but there are issues beyond our control," she said.

"Every state government makes their own decision."

Further updates from Cricket Australia are expected to be made later on Tuesday.

The Queensland Premier has been approached for comment.

