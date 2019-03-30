Overdrive cruises to twilight victory

LIKE THE LOOK OF THAT: Graham Matthews with his new boat Malice during the Whitsunday Sailing Club twilight racing series.

LIKE THE LOOK OF THAT: Graham Matthews with his new boat Malice during the Whitsunday Sailing Club twilight racing series.

SAILING: Another glorious Whitsundays day, another glorious twilight race for the Whitsunday Sailing Club's fleet of yachts participating in the Weekly Wednesday afternoon event.

A fleet of 17 yachts, including a total crew in excess of 80 competitors, sailed out for a pleasant afternoon on the water, with light easterly breeze and clear sky (and a full moon).

Once again, first away were the five catamarans and trimarans making up the multihull division, with Terry Archer in G'nome first away by a whisker from Rupert King in Overdrive, and Graham Matthews in his new toy, Malice.

Malice is a Nacra 36, with a strong racing pedigree, with the intent of giving Ullman Sails a run for its money.

As expected, Malice soon took the lead, circulating the two-mile triangular course in 17 minutes per lap, some nine minutes per lap faster than the second boat.

A close battle on the water saw Overdrive and G'nome chasing each other around the course, with only 30 seconds separating them at the end.

On corrected time, it was Overdrive's day, with Malice second and G'nome third.

For once, Division 2 was the largest fleet of the day, with seven boats competing.

With the fleet keen to get away, it was looking like a false start, but somehow they all managed to get back in time for an even start, with John Galloway in QMS best away, the only highlight of his day.

Up front, a four-way battle ensued, with Charles Wallis's Reignition holding a line honours lead throughout, with Rob Davis in Treasure VIII in pursuit and Brett Young's Haywire and Errol Goodwin's Syzygy in close proximity. Overall, it was Haywire's day from Treasure VIII and Reignition in third place.

A smaller than usual Division 3 saw Bob Beale in Kameruka timing the start to perfection to take the lead from the start, a lead which was never surrendered.

In the light conditions, it was ideal for the Clubman 8, stretching the lead to over four minutes from Carol Roberts in Infarrction, with the fleet heavyweight, the 55 foot Aquatarius, coming in third.

Such was Kameruka's lead, she also won on corrected time from Infarrction and Greg Hammon in Rossgo finishing third.

Limited crewing positions are available for those interested in participating.

Whitsunday Sailing Club recommends that those looking for a chance to sail should arrive at the club by 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.