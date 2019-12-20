Overheating can kill: Whitsunday vet’s pet care tips

A vet has shared tips for preventing your pet getting sick over the festive period.

A vet has shared tips for preventing your pet getting sick over the festive period.

OVERHEATING during summer is one of the most common dangers – at times with fatal consequences – to pets, with experts advising owners to take extra care of their animals over the festive period and into the new year.

RSPCA Queensland has also given its top recommendations for responsible pet care over the holiday period.

Whitsunday Vet Surgery veterinarian Julie Ruddell – who has worked in the area for 36 years – said she would not recommend that people give puppies or kittens as gifts at Christmas.

“You hope that you’re going to have your pets for a very long time. You need to think 15 years down the track, and it’s something that shouldn’t be a spontaneous decision.

“You’ve got to put time into that pet and if you don’t have that time, don’t even go there,” Ms Ruddell said.

She said new pet owners needed to be certain they had the funds to feed and keep a pet.

Ms Ruddell has already treated two animals for overheating this season, both of which survived, but sometimes, she said, the pets could not be saved.

“Dogs only have sweat glands between their paws but not on their skin so they can overheat very easily,” she said.

She said dogs, who could only evaporate water through their tongues, were very prone to overheating.

She recommended not taking pets out for exercise during the hottest parts of the day, ensuring they had ample water and cool treats, a ‘shell’ pool to cool off in and areas of shade.

“Overheating is very, very serious – they can die,” she said.

Ms Ruddell said that while some animals overheated in a car, they could also overheat while outdoors exercising.

“Especially if they’re excited or running where there’s not lots of breeze through scrubs or cane, or even on the beach in the heat of the day.

“They can’t get rid of the heat as easily as we can and they get staggery, wobbly, pant excessively and they die.

“It affects every cell of the body and they go into a heat stroke.”

The first sign of a dog overheating in this way was that it would get very wobbly, which is when they should be cooled down as quickly as possibly.

“Stop them and pour cold water on them. You’ve got to get that temperature down and get them to a vet,” she said.

Other advice for over the holiday period, she said, was ensuring your pets were safe if you were going away.

“Plan ahead to get someone to look after your pet or book them into good kennels, and you need to plan ahead for that too as they get very busy.”

She said dogs should not be given any cooked bones, including ham bones, and no fatty meals which could upset their stomachs and cause constipation.

“Raw bones are wonderful for dogs. They’re nature’s toothbrush.”

Ms Ruddell said if people were thinking about introducing a pet to their home, they could talk to a vet in their area about what would be needed.

“Go talk to a local vet. That’s what we’re trained to do and vets here are very approachable,” she said.

The RSPCA encourages “responsible” people who genuinely want a pet to adopt one of the many hundreds of homeless animals that end up in shelters as a result of indiscriminate breeding and irresponsible owners.

RSPCA Queensland community relations spokesman Michael Beatty said the RSPCA’s adoption dogs and cats were desexed, microchipped, health checked, vaccinated, wormed, heartworm tested (dogs) and temperament assessed.

Mr Beatty said over the holidays and during the New Year it was important for pet owners to be aware of potential dangers to new pets, including not letting them play with tinsel.

“It can damage their intestines. It’s not uncommon for vets to see tinsel, string, yarn or even dental floss on a cat’s X-Ray.”

The RSPCA also warned that chewing on fairy lights could result in electric shock and poinsettia plants could cause oral irritation to the mouth and stomach with signs including drooling, vomiting or nausea.

Pets should also not be given rich and fatty food such as pork and ham which could induce painful pancreatitis and chocolate (caffeine) and macadamia nuts could be toxic to animals.

Onions can cause red blood cells to burst, leading to anaemia, and animals should not be given Panadol for pain relief – the active ingredient, paracetamol, can also be toxic to animals, especially cats.