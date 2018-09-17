Overnight crashes land four people in hospital

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended three crashes across the region overnight, which injured four people.

PARAMEDICS transported four people to hospital following three crashes across the region overnight.

A female injured in a single-vehicle crash on Blackall Range Rd, Woombye was transported in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH).

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) reports she suffered minor injuries during the crash about 10.19pm, shortly after a separate, two-vehicle crash in Alexandra Headland.

QAS reports a woman in her 70s was taken to SCUH with hip pain following the crash on Mooloolaba Rd at 8.51pm.

Earlier, two males were transported to the Caboolture Hospital following a two-vehicle crash reported on Graham Rd at 7.19pm.

QAS report a man aged in his 40s was taken in for observation, the second as a male of unknown age with a minor head injury.