Overnight parking at Coconut Grove coming to an end

Shane Hosking and Ellyott Allan set up camp alongside other tourists in light of limited accommodation options.

ZOE Canfield believed she did nothing wrong when she received a $243 fine for parking in a disabled zone at Coconut Grove.

Since Friday, Whitsunday Regional Council had posted on Facebook that they would allow overnight parking in Coconut Grove in the short-term, recognising the lack of viable accommodation available following Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Canfield said based on what she had seen online, she believed all parking regulations had been waived.

"I would never park in a disabled space normally but I needed to get stuff out of my office and I believed I was not doing anything wrong due to the information put out."

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson clarified that disabled parking spots were always monitored.

"Disabled car parks are always strictly enforced to enable mobility for people with functional impairment," the spokesperson said.

"Under no circumstances are disabled car parks compromised."

Free overnight parking will cease at Coconut Grove from tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, with a number of backpacker and camping accommodation options now open, including Magnums and Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.