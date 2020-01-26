‘Overwhelmed’: Collinsville Citizen of the Year honoured

Collinsville Citizen of the Year recipient Heather Brown at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

ORGANISING the Australia Day events in Collinsville this year, Heather Brown was surprised to see the winner of Citizen of the Year shrouded in an air of secrecy. Little did she know the secret was the winner would be herself.

The long term Collinsville resident was ‘shocked and overwhelmed’ when Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox announced she had won the award at the 2020 Collinsville Australia Day Ceremony.

Ms Brown was recognised for her hard work and dedication to the Collinsville region, with her role as service co-ordinator for the Collinsville Community Association meaning she is always diving headfirst into helping others.

“I’m honestly just so honoured and very much surprised with the award,” she said.

“I love the Collinsville community so much. It’s just so touching to not only think I’m worthy of a nomination, but the opportunity to win as well.”

Collinsville Citizen of the Year Heather Brown with Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox.

A first time winner of the award, Ms Brown said being presented it was a testament to some of the hardworking people around her.

“I couldn’t do half of what I do without the people around me. They’re your support network and they make sure everything gets done,” she said.

“Events like the 100 Years of Mining celebration, which I’m sure played a part in this win today, are not organised and run by one person. They are a team effort and this award is as much theirs as mine.”

Ms Brown said she just ‘loved being involved’ in everything she could, something Division 4 Councillor Nicola Grieger agreed with.

Cr Grieger said Ms Brown played an ‘integral part of every Collinsville event and her continual assistance makes so many amazing things in Collinsville go ahead’.

“Ever since I can remember, Heather has been a part of Collinsville and helped to shape its identity,” she said.

“She’s always doing so much, and just gets in and gets the job done.

“She’s involved with everything to do with Collinsville and the local community and I can’t think of anyone else who deserves this more than her.”