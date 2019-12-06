Menu
YUM: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Xena Yasso and Stephanie Cora with the ladies from the Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association Jone Maltby, Robyn Ferguson, Eileen Crouch, Maureen Nethersole and Sharyn Webb. Jordan Gilliland
'We baked so many we even broke the oven'

Jordan Gilliland
6th Dec 2019 10:36 AM
MORE than 80 handmade fruitcakes have been donated by the Bowen Branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association, enough to break their oven.

In total, 83 fruitcakes were donated by the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) to help the annual Bowen Christmas Appeal.

The cakes have been made entirely from scratch using a century old recipe handed down to QCWA president Eileen Crouch by her grandmother.

"It's a classic, old-school recipe that is always a crowd pleaser," Mrs Crouch said.

"We've been hard at work making these cakes for six weeks. We used to make cookies but we've found the cakes are received by the community much better."

She even joked they had been working so hard they broke the oven at the QCWA hall.

"The push start has gone on it now so we'll need to repair it, but it just shows how much use it gets," she said.

All ingredients have been donated by Bowen IGA with the bags used to hold the cakes donated by Paul and Angela McDOnald.

Bowen Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Stephanie Cora said she thanked the Bowen QCWA women for the hard work they put in 'all year round'.

"It's not just Christmas, they're always assisting where they can to help us," she said.

Mrs Crouch said they will be playing a part in next year's Christmas appeal.

"As always, we'll be back next year to bake more fruitcakes," she said.

"From all of us I wish Bowen a merry Christmas and health in the new year."

