Police are searching for the owner of this ring.
Police are searching for the owner of this ring. Contributed
News

Owner of ring sought

25th Feb 2019 4:08 PM

Police are looking for the owner of a ring found in a pot plant in Cannonvale.

The owner of a Shute Harbour Road business found the ring apparently lost in a pot plant in front of her business at 2pm on February 20.

The ring was handed to police that day and is being treated as found property.

Police are now trying to reunite the ring with its owner.

Anyone with information should phone Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900362931.

found ring lost ring queensland police service ring in pot plant
Whitsunday Times

