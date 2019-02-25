Owner of ring sought

Police are searching for the owner of this ring.

Police are looking for the owner of a ring found in a pot plant in Cannonvale.

The owner of a Shute Harbour Road business found the ring apparently lost in a pot plant in front of her business at 2pm on February 20.

The ring was handed to police that day and is being treated as found property.

Police are now trying to reunite the ring with its owner.

Anyone with information should phone Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900362931.