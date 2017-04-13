Owner speaks on grounded boat 'I can't do it'

The grounding of a 100ft boat at Gloucester Island could be an environmental disaster

PATRICK von Stieglitz just wants to go home but he can't as his boat, the Tateyama Maru, is firmly aground at Gloucester Island in the Whitsundays.

A total of 15 court cases in five years has left Mr von Stieglitz and his wife struggling for money and without a means to properly salvage their 35.5m steel ship.

The problem centres around insurance, something Mr von Stieglitz has been heavily fined for on a number of occasions.

But he says it's the legislation and insurance companies that are to blame.

Mr von Stieglitz bought the Tateyama Maru in 2004 for $100,000.

After having spent more than $600,000 on a refit, he was originally fined in 2012 for failing to have the correct marine pollution insurance - required for all vessels above 15m in Queensland according to the Marine Pollution Act.

"When I (originally) looked into it (and found) I had to have it, I spent six months trying to buy it in 2011/2012. (I thought), 'why can't I buy this insurance policy?',” Mr von Stieglitz said.

Mr von Stieglitz eventually found insurance with a company in Spain but after the vessel sustained damage on charter and without a survey he then couldn't afford, the policy couldn't be renewed.

Patrick Von Stieglitz was fined $7500 for not having insurance on his 33.5m ship Tateyama Maru.

Fast forward to 2017 and Mr von Stieglitz and his wife had found themselves in a situation with a boat they couldn't sell, insure or afford to keep.

Mr von Stieglitz subsequently appealed to Maritime Safety Queensland for help - fearing that if a cyclone hit the region his ship could become a danger to the public as well as a burden on himself.

He even tried to warn the government prior to Cyclone Debbie, sending a letter to the district court judge that was assigned to his case.

"I wrote and asked for help. I basically told him 'I can't handle this ship anymore',” he said.

And when Cyclone Debbie did hit the coast, Mr von Stieglitz's worst fears were realised.

The Tateyama Maru ran aground in Bona Bay and for a number of days he and his wife were left with nothing but the clothes they stood up in.

As Debbie's damage began to be revealed, the ship came to the attention of Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan inspects the areas where a boat has run aground Jason Cosigan

Yesterday Mr Costigan posted pictures showing oil apparently leaking from the vessel on his Facebook page, citing an environmental disaster in the making.

"We just need to have the problem fixed. It's a rust bucket and it's going to be a significant environmental risk,” he said.

Mr Costigan and Mr von Stieglitz met on Thursday morning (today) to discuss the situation.

"In the scheme of things we both have the same interests,” Mr von Stieglitz said.

"It's on the beach and it should be and it has to be dealt with.

"It has to be taken off the beach. It's a f****** disaster for everyone.”

Jason Costigan visits the site where a 100ft ship has run aground Jason Costigan

There may however, be some light at the end of the tunnel with Maritime Safety Queensland inspecting the wreck.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said they had visited the vessel today and confirmed "no pollutants were escaping” and it was in a "stable condition”.

"Our marine officers had already removed the majority of pollution hazards including diesel fuel and oil from the vessel prior to its grounding,” the spokesperson said.

"We are working with other agencies including Parks and Wildlife and Queensland Police to ensure public safety.”

"We will continue to closely monitor (it)... while arrangements are made for its salvage.

"The owner is always responsible for vessel salvage and we are discussing options with him.”

Nonetheless Mr von Stieglitz said the government had to step up and stop letting insurance companies dictate how legislation worked.

"How can maritime safety say maritime safety is not their problem? The irony is if they're not responsible who is?” he said.

"The insurance companies call the shots.”

Now Mr von Sieglitz just wants it to be over.

"My wife and I have discussed this. We want to go home so we can start again. Either Tasmania or South Australia, it depends on whose parents we go to,” he said.