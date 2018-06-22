Elite uni students caught in sex party scandal

HUNDREDS of Oxford University students attended drug-fuelled orgies in a remote field at an annual party organised by the Piers Gaveston Society.

Some watched live sex shows and "virgins" being groped on stage, while others bought bags of cocaine and ecstasy from local dealers at a "drugs bar".

Revellers in lingerie and fetish wear were bussed in secret to the pagan-themed event at a remote Oxfordshire field.

Investigators from The Sun watched as dozens of partygoers in stockings and suspenders descended on tents.

In one, students started spanking one another before coupling up and having sex in front of the gathered audience.

One attendee told The Sun: "There was a lot of spanking - couples turning into foursomes and fivesomes. There were so many girls who were totally naked."

Partgoers at the annual event. Pictures: Ian Whitaker and Dan Charity/The Sun

"During the sex show, they asked for a 'virgin' from the audience and brought people up. There was some whipping on stage from the committee members.

"Ultimately, a whole group of them were kissing. Some were fully naked, fondling and groping.

"Then they burned a wicker man outside. The whole thing was so paganistic."

Picture: Ian Whitaker/The Sun

The revellers, who paid £110-per-head ($197), were driven 8kms out of Oxford to a secret spot by the Thames. They were only able to collect their invitations two days before and had to show photo ID.

Locals were outraged to see the half-naked students in the street as they waited for party buses.

One said: "What this lot do in their own time and place is up to them, but it's some cheek to invade pleasant residential roads for it."

The layout of the party. Picture: Ian Whitaker/The Sun

"Nobody wants to see breasts and back ends hanging out and men dressed in drag - especially young kids. There's no respect. A complete disregard for anyone else."

Another added: "I asked one chap what he was doing taking his trousers off on my property. He laughed it off but I didn't find it funny in the slightest."

Students were seen running to buy drugs as soon as they arrived at the site. A witness said: "The dealers were on a stage six or seven feet up. You had to climb stairs or reach up to them.

"They were dispensing drugs from massive bags the size of footballs.

"It was like a giant sweet shop.

"At one point there were more than 30 people in the queue.

"Everyone wanted a hit before the dealers ran out. They handed over huge wads of cash so they could get enough to last them the night. The tables were piled high with powder.

"It was three hours before the dealers ran out, but you could just help yourself at one of the tables. The stuff was everywhere.

"There was cocaine, MDMA and LSD being offered for sale."

The Piers Gaveston Society was at the centre of unsubstantiated claims in 2015 that ex-PM David Cameron was a member and performed a sex act on a pig head as an initiation.

The Society was formed in 1977 and named after an purported lover of Edward II.

It is a traditionally men-only dining club, usually ex-public schoolboys, and has 12 full-time members. Actor Hugh Grant was once a member, while Nigella Lawson and Ian Hislop have attended the summer ball - the centrepiece of its social calendar.

Picture: Ian Whitaker/The Sun

The bash is one of the few events non-members are allowed to attend. This year organisers adopted sexualised names based on characters in the legend of King Arthur such as "Lady of Whorelott" and "Sexcalibur".

Their rules urged attendees to show respect for others, saying: "Not everyone wants to partake in treats, not everyone wants to have sex, so please respect other people's boundaries. Please offer, but do not pressure."

It warned that anyone breaking the rules would be "forcibly removed and black-listed".

The source said: "Lots of girls were very drunk and high and having sex even though, for some, consent must have been questionable. Girls in the orgy tent were confused and delirious and some semiconscious.

"Women would stagger around in a daze. You could see it in their eyes, they were a bit lost."

University officials last night warned they would punish any ­students at the party caught breaking the law.

A spokesman said: "This event is not authorised or approved by the university. It has undermined our good work for far too long and we want to see an end to it.

"Drug use and dealing are banned by the university.

"We also take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of sexual harassment or bullying. We want to investigate. Anyone guilty of an offence can expect the toughest university sanctions, including possible expulsion.

"We share the disgust Oxford residents feel for what they've seen - as will the decent, hardworking majority of our students."

Katt Walton, vice-president for women at Oxford's Student Union, was at the bash but denied being an organiser.

She said: "Any material that features myself is purely in the capacity as one attendee among several hundred."

This article originally appeared on The Sun.