The car which left the Tin Can Bay Road this morning and crashed into a tree, leaving the driver, a man in his 20s, with serious injuries.
The car which left the Tin Can Bay Road this morning and crashed into a tree, leaving the driver, a man in his 20s, with serious injuries.
News

P-plater airlifted in serious condition after Gympie crash

Shelley Strachan
24th Aug 2020 8:17 AM | Updated: 8:37 AM
UPDATE: A man in his 20s has been airlifted from a crash scene on Tin Can Bay Road to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The man was left with serious injuries, particularly leg injuries, and other unspecified injuries, after his vehicle left the road near the corner of Old Goomboorian Roadabout 6.30am today and hit a tree.

Airlift from tin can bay road car crash
Airlift from tin can bay road car crash

Traffic on the Tin Can Bay Road is now flowing aftering being at a standstill since before 7am.

The stretch of Tin Can Bay Road where this morning's serious crash occurred.
The stretch of Tin Can Bay Road where this morning's serious crash occurred.

 

EARLIER:

A PERSON is "heavily trapped" and both lanes of the Tin Can Bay road near the corner of Old Goomboorian Road are blocked following a serious crash on the Tin Can Bay Road earlier this morning.

Tributes for warm and loving teen killed in Teewah crash at weekend

Crash on Tin Can Bay Road at Goomboorian early morning August 24, 2020
Crash on Tin Can Bay Road at Goomboorian early morning August 24, 2020

COURT: Toxic neighbours dispute turns violence at Kilkivan

Emergency crews are on the scene trying to free and care for the driver after a car is believed to have hit a tree. The rescue chopper is on its way.

Tin Can Bay Road crash scene - car being put on to tow truck
Tin Can Bay Road crash scene - car being put on to tow truck

With the road closed a huge line-up of traffic heading towards Rainbow Beach is facing dealys, with no indication as yet as to when the road will reopen.

The crash is believed to have occurred about 6.20am

Crash on Tin Can Bay Road at Goomboorian early morning August 24, 2020
Crash on Tin Can Bay Road at Goomboorian early morning August 24, 2020

editors picks gympie car crash gympie crashes
