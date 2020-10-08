Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jesse James Alexander was disqualified from driving for three months.
Jesse James Alexander was disqualified from driving for three months.
Crime

P-plater at double the limit crashes doing skids

lucy rutherford
8th Oct 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A P-plater caught more than double the limit crashed his car doing skids on the way home after a drinking session, a court heard.

Jesse James Alexander caused damage to his car after he fishtailed off the road and into a drain.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on September 3 at Glasshouse Mountains.

'Shaken' kids relieved when drink drive mum stopped

Man who can't stay off the road edges closer to jail

"He (Alexander) had lost control of the vehicle whilst fishtailing," he said.

The court heard Alexander had travelled to the wrong side of the road in his ute and into a drain.

Police arrived and found Alexander in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition.

The court heard Alexander told police he had been doing skids on the way home and had been drinking for a couple of hours before the crash.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.110.

Alexander pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving.

He was the holder of a provisional licence.

Self represented, Alexander told the court he was a tiling apprentice.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist disqualified Alexander for three months and fined him $600.

Mr Stjernqvist told him to go to the Department of Transport to get his licence back once the three months were finished.

"When you do, try not to draw attention to yourself," he said.

caloundra magistrates court drink driving charge sunshine coast crime rate sunshine coast drink drivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET UNPACKED: ‘Putting the cart before the horse’

        Premium Content BUDGET UNPACKED: ‘Putting the cart before the horse’

        Money Chamber of Commerce president says budget fell short on jobs, water infrastructure and TAFE

        Call to ban smoking in Mackay and Whitsunday city centres

        Premium Content Call to ban smoking in Mackay and Whitsunday city centres

        Health The push includes phasing out designated outdoor smoking areas at pubs and removing...

        • 8th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
        • 1 railcardownunder
        UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Premium Content UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Property More details about a new hotel with 180 rooms, spa and pool

        Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters at Bowen Magistrates Court today