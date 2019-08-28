Menu
Rocket Man early? Teen's turbo-charged motorway missile

28th Aug 2019 1:14 PM
A P-PLATER had a costly start to his morning after he was caught travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit by a police officer on his way to a Sunshine Coast Road Safety Week event.

Police said the officer pulled over on the Sippy Downs on ramp at 7am to observe traffic travelling along the Sunshine Motorway and detected a blue sedan being driven at 168km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The officer from the Nambour Road Policing Unit immediately followed the vehicle and recorded a further speed detection of 150km/h.

BUSTED: The P-plater was caught allegedly travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Queensland Police
The driver, an 18-year-old man from New South Wales, was issued a $1245 fine for high range speeding and had his licence suspended for six months.

To add to his woes, he was fined a further $215 for failing to correctly display his P-plates, which were partially obscured by the front and rear number plates.

The matter occurred just prior to the officer attending a special event at a local primary school to educate children about the importance of road safety during Road Safety Week.

