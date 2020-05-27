P-plater caught driving 174km/hr in 'horror period'

FATALITY FREE FRIDAY: The region’s police will be upping enforcement and monitoring in the lead up to the June-July period.

FATALITY FREE FRIDAY: The region’s police will be upping enforcement and monitoring in the lead up to the June-July period.

IN THE lead up to Fatality Free Friday on May 29, a Dalby police officer has admitted speeding has become worse since travel restrictions and border closures came into play.

Officer-in-charge of the Dalby Road Policing Unit sergeant Mark Woitowitz said now was the time to be even more mindful on our roads, especially given the region's track record for fatalities at this time of year.

"The intention of it is to bring to the attention of motorists what is currently occurring on our roads and the issues and the dangers that are happening on our roads," he said.

This time last year was a particularly harrowing time, with a number of fatalities striking the region in just a matter of days, including a 16-year-old learner driver who lost control of her vehicle near Jandowae.

"This particular time of year is really important to us, which has been highlighted not just last year but the year before as well," sergeant Woitowitz said.

"It's a really important time for us to do everything right on our roads and just remember to obey all the road rules, especially the fatal five.

"All of the divisions in the South Burnett region will be upping the enforcement within the month of June and leading into June."

Already in the last seven days the region has had a triple fatality on our roads, with three people killed near Chinchilla.

Two boys were also killed in a traffic-related incident at Mount Abundance in the Maranoa region.

Sergeant Woitowitz said it was "concerning" that, already, the number of road-related fatalities was creeping up.

He said the number of speeding-related offences has also increased in light of the COVID-19 travel restrictions - one P-plater was even caught driving 174km/hr on the Warrego Highway.

"Even though there's been less traffic on our roads, there's been a significant increase in the speeds being recorded and detected on our roads which is quite alarming to us," he said.

"With less people on the roads you'd think that all those statistics would come down.

"The speeds are just astronomical and we're getting some really high speeds around here so that's really concerning for us."

The officer-in-charge said while Fatality Free Friday was an important day to observe, drivers should be treating every day like Fatality Free Friday, and to consider not only other drivers on the roads, but also the police officers who have to attend serious road crashes when they occur.

"Every day people need to be aware of what's on the roads - their own manner of driving and what's happening on the roads," sergeant Woitowitz said.

"You can be the best driver in the world but you really need to be conscious of everyone around you."

This week, and in the lead-up to the June-July period, police are urging motorists to be conscious of the fatal five and do their best to stay safe on the roads.