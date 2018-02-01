P-plater's second drink-drive in a year

COURT: 17-year-old fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the same offence as well as not displaying his red p-plates.

COURT: 17-year-old fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the same offence as well as not displaying his red p-plates. Contributed

"YOU are putting other people's lives at risk and you don't seem to care.”

Those were the words Magistrate Simon Young had for a Proserpine teenager who had not learned from his mistakes.

After being pulled up for drink-driving last year on a probationary licence, the 17-year-old fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the same offence as well as not displaying his red p-plates.

Hunter James Mansfield was caught behind the wheel of a white Ford Ranger on January 3 at 9.50pm on Glen Isla Rd, blowing .06.

The court heard Mansfield had been drinking that afternoon and was travelling from Conway to Proserpine.

PD Law's Elizabeth Smith said her client had waited some time before driving but evidently not long enough.

"He was the only person in the car and he was not apprehended for his manner of driving,” Ms Smith said.

"He just makes, what would appear to be, silly mistakes in relation to his driving and said he will not continue this behaviour.

"He understands having a licence is a privilege, not a right.”

The apprentice carpenter's father was present in court to support him and among references to his character, his mother expressed support but disappointment.

However Mr Young pointed out the same things had been said in court last June.

"All of that was said to me last time you were here in June,” the magistrate said.

"You are 17 years old; you are not legally allowed to drink and yet this is the second time in court within the space of a year.

"You are not what we would call a well-rounded young fella, you have good points and shortcomings like anyone but yours endanger other people.”

Mansfield was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $750 for both offences with convictions recorded.