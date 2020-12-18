Menu
Pacific Highway completion bittersweet for Bryan Robins

Jenna Thompson
18th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
Bryan Robins could be seen as the unofficial spokesperson for the Cowper Bus Disaster. The most persistent advocate in the aftermath of the bus crash, the retired SES executive has never fully recovered from the images he saw that day

On Thursday, it was a bittersweet moment with the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

 

 

Cowper Podcast

     

    iTunes       |       Stitcher       |       Spotify   

    From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind the 1989 Cowper bus disaster near Grafton. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence, and how Australia's worst road disaster at the time was the catalyst for the nation's largest road infrastructure project, the Pacific Highway Upgrade.

    <<<< COWPER PODCAST EPISODE GUIDE >>>>

