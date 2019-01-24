Lanes re-opened after man dies on Qld motorway

Incident involving a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Reedy Creek on the Gold Coast. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Incident involving a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Reedy Creek on the Gold Coast. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

The Pacific Motorway has reopened after a chaotic morning on Gold Coast roads.

The M1 was closed just after Exit 85 around 7am, which traffic spilling out on to other Gold Coast roads.

All northbound lanes of the motorway were closed around Reedy Creek for more than three hours after a fatal incident involving a truck and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian died at the scene.

Traffic cameras show the heavy flow of northbound traffic on the M1 at Palm Beach after a major incident closed the motorway around Reedy Creek. Photo: QLDTraffic.qld.gov.au

Motorists reported seeing a covered body lying on the road.

Drivers can expect travel times of up to one hour to get from Elanora to Reedy Creek.

The truck driver was not physically injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Motorists were told to allow extra time to get to work, with delays of up to 40 minutes in some parts.

Crews were called to the scene near Kings Christian College in Reedy Creek just after 7am, including two ambulance units.

All lanes remained closed at Reedy Creek at 7.40am, with police warning lengthy delays were expected throughout the morning.

Traffic was extremely heavy all the way back to Currumbin, and southbound conditions are also thick from Merrimac down to Reedy Creek.

By 8am traffic maps predicted it would take one hour to travel from Elanora to Reedy Creek using the M1.

Traffic is banked up for more than 15km from Reedy Creek to Tugun. Picture: Jason O'Brien

The Gold Coast Highway is also under-speed as motorists seek an alternate route.

Drivers can expect a travel time of more than 40 minutes to get from Tugun to Burleigh Heads.

Traffic has banked up on the Gold Coast Highway as motorists seek an alternate route.

Meanwhile, TransLink has warned passengers that a number of bus services will be delayed up to 40 minutes this morning due to the heavy congestion in the area.

Forensic crash unit are currently investigating and the scene is yet to be cleared.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp