The North Mackay Saints 15.5-65 defeated Mackay City Hawks 7.4-46 in Round 2 of the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup at Great Barrier Reef Arena / Harrup Park.
The North Mackay Saints 15.5-65 defeated Mackay City Hawks 7.4-46 in Round 2 of the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup at Great Barrier Reef Arena / Harrup Park.
AFL

‘Pack your lunch’: Saints knew Hawks would bring it

callum dick
19th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
NORTH Mackay assistant coach James Gallagher says Saturday's clash with Mackay City was the Saints' hardest test "over the past two years".

The Hawks drew within a goal of the reigning premiers in the last quarter, before clutch goals to Joel Campbell and Cameron Hill helped the Saints pull clear at the death.

North Mackay maintained a perfect 2-0 start to 2020 with a 10.5-65 to 7.4-46 victory at Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Gallagher said the Hawks, with the likes of multiple competition best and fairest winner Desmond Hayes and veteran Aaron Wade in the middle, proved they would be a force this season.

 

North Mackay Saints' Joel Campbell celebrates a super goal from outside 50 in the final term.
North Mackay Saints' Joel Campbell celebrates a super goal from outside 50 in the final term.

"When you've got guys that compliment each other like that through their midfield I knew that we were in for a day out," he said.

"It was going to be all day, pack your lunch sort of stuff."

After the previous weekend's yips in front of goal, the Saints were far more clinical against the Hawks - and they needed to be.

Gallagher heaped praise at the feet of the Saints' midfield, which again was forced to do it tough down two on the bench.

"When you only have two rotations and a midfield rotation that was already a bit depleted, I felt the way they responded and the challenges we answered today, we'll put those skills in our kit bag for the rest of the season and grow from that," he said.

The Saints next host Whitsunday at Zeolla Park on Saturday.

afl mackay afl mackay photos great barrier reef arena project harrup park country club mackay city hawks north mackay saints
