PACKIN' TALES: English lad down under

BACK PACKER: Nick Brennend chilling by the lagoon after arriving in Airlie Beach.

RECENT film and television university graduate Nick Brennend, 24, is coming to the end of his working Australian adventure.

After months on the road, Nick needed money to fund his travels so started working.

The English lad from Leeds appeared to have settled into the Australian way of life when he was approached for an interview soaking up the sun with a good book by the popular Airlie Beach lagoon.

When Nick leaves Australia he wont be in Leeds for long and will be embarking on a year-long adventure teaching English in Japan.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

I got here literally a few hours ago; I've just checked into Magnums, but I've been in Australia for a while now.

How long are you in Airlie Beach for?

Just two days, I'm hoping I can squeeze in a trip to Whitehaven.

What is your favourite thing about Australia?

The outback I really love it, after working in a small town of about 300 people for a while.

I also love the sunshine and how hot it is over here, but I've learnt to prioritise wearing sunscreen every day.

What is the Weirdest thing about Australia?

The price of alcohol is so high here, it's like double the price you would pay in England.

I was also expecting to see alot more poisonous deadly animals in all honesty, I'm glad I haven't, but thought I'd be coming across poisonous snakes and sharks on a daily basis over here.

What is your top Queensland travel tip?

Rent a car so you can stop off at places and explore, don't go on a guided bus tour as you'll be restricted.

Also wear sunscreen as sunburn can be excruciatingly painful.