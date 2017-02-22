Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

OUTRIGGER CHAMPS: Geoff Harrison, Ashley Kennedy, Mark Bell, Peter Chamberlain and Henri Mauri at the Golden Masters.

OUTRIGGing: More than 18 months of training and absolute dedication to their sport has paid off for members of Outrigger Whitsunday.

Recently Outrigger Whitsunday Golden Master men competed at the Australian National Titles on the Sunshine Coast in outrigger canoe 1, V1 and outrigger canoe 6 events.

The Whitsunday paddlers were up against some of Australia's best paddlers and were able to demonstrate their hard training was paying off.

Outrigger Whitsunday brought home silver in the outrigger canoe 6 1000-metre sprint in a time of 5 minutes 27 seconds.

The race consists of three turns at the 250 metre markers.

Henri Mauri was only just beaten for bronze in the outrigger canoe 1 500 metre final, closely followed by Tezza Kemp in 6th place.

This is a great rehearsal for the Outrigger Whitsunday crew before the North Queensland regatta season kicks off in Port Douglas in March and then the crew will be heading to Auckland to compete in the World Masters' Games 2017.

This weekend a contingent from the Outrigger Whitsunday Club will head to Sydney to compete in the Sydney Harbour Challenge.

The challenge is a two-day event, which will involve competitors from around the globe competing in a series of races.

The next event on paddler's calender will be the World Master Games in Auckland New on April 19.

And in September paddlers will contest the Queen Lilli Race on the big island of Hawaii in September.

Outrigger Whitsunday member Renee Martin invited anyone who is interested in trying outrigging to get down to Shingley Beach on Sunday at 9am and join in paddling fun.