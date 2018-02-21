Paddy's Day fun at the Reef Gateway

PUMPED UP: Inflatable bar headed for the Reef Gateway Hotel this St Patrick's Day.

PUMPED UP: Inflatable bar headed for the Reef Gateway Hotel this St Patrick's Day.

ST PATRICK'S Day at the Reef Gateway Hotel will provide plenty of entertainment and help a worthy cause.

Long time employee at the hotel Sandy Kennedy will shave her head for the World's Greatest Shave.

Ms Kennedy has set herself a goal of $5000 and needs the support of the Whitsunday community to get there.

There will be other less extreme forms of entertainment on the day with an inflatable pub to reside in the carpark from noon till nine.

Manager Mark Williams will be more than happy to colour your hair for a donation to add to the fundraising pot of gold.

Alternatively there will be qualified hairdressers on site to colour and shave willing patrons' heads, for those wanting to support the Leukaemia Foundation.

No donation is too small or large and Mr Williams encouraged people to donate "whatever anyone thinks they can afford”.

"The town has never seen the inflatable pub,” Mr Williams said. "It's big and will have a white picket fence, wine barrel tables; we're going for festival style look with this event.”

Live music will be provided by DJ Duncan Rae a former Rock Wallaby.

Mr Williams said it would add to the whole pub music vibe.

With more live music acts to be announced, there will be no shortage of tunes, with strong Irish vibes blasting through the speakers throughout the day.

To be sure, to be sure, there will be plenty of Irish alcoholic specialities flowing and home-grown refreshments poured.

Patrons are encouraged to get into the spirit and dress for the occasion.

"It's going to be a really light-hearted day,” Mr Williams said.

"We're going to have a lot of fun.”

Paddy's Day

WHAT: St Patrick's Day celebrations

WHEN:Saturday March 17, 12pm-9pm

WHERE: The Reef Gateway Hotel

COST: Free (donations much appreciated)