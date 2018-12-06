Paddy's security register stolen

A MAN who stole the security register at an Airlie Beach nightspot has been fined $350.

Matthew James Reginald Dearing, 22, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police patrolling the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct were flagged down by Paddy's Shenanigans Irish Bar security staff at 2.30am on October 22 and told that someone had stolen the pub's security register which was in a green folder.

The bar's security staff later located Dearing at 3.20am and called police, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard CCTV footage from the bar showed Dearing walking out of Paddy's Shenanigans with the security folder.

He was also seen "rummaging through the register” before entering the burnt-out for Nomads Caravan Park building further down the street, Mr Beamish said. When police questioned Dearing about stealing the register he initially said he did not go to the bar because "he was way too drunk”, Mr Beamish said.

However, when shown the CCTV footage, he admitted doing it.

Representing himself in court, Dearing said it was "a stupid drunken mistake”.

"It was not important to me,” he said.

A conviction was not recorded by the court.