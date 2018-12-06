Menu
Login
A man was fined for stealing a pub security register.
A man was fined for stealing a pub security register. serggn
News

Paddy's security register stolen

6th Dec 2018 2:51 PM

A MAN who stole the security register at an Airlie Beach nightspot has been fined $350.

Matthew James Reginald Dearing, 22, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police patrolling the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct were flagged down by Paddy's Shenanigans Irish Bar security staff at 2.30am on October 22 and told that someone had stolen the pub's security register which was in a green folder.

The bar's security staff later located Dearing at 3.20am and called police, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard CCTV footage from the bar showed Dearing walking out of Paddy's Shenanigans with the security folder.

He was also seen "rummaging through the register” before entering the burnt-out for Nomads Caravan Park building further down the street, Mr Beamish said. When police questioned Dearing about stealing the register he initially said he did not go to the bar because "he was way too drunk”, Mr Beamish said.

However, when shown the CCTV footage, he admitted doing it.

Representing himself in court, Dearing said it was "a stupid drunken mistake”.

"It was not important to me,” he said.

A conviction was not recorded by the court.

court proserpine magistrates court stealing
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Urgent recall issued for Nanna's Family Apple Pie

    Urgent recall issued for Nanna's Family Apple Pie

    News Glass could be present in certain products due to equipment failure.

    Drink driving at 0.232

    Drink driving at 0.232

    News Magistrate blasts drink driver

    'Tis the season of giving

    'Tis the season of giving

    News 'Tis the season of giving

    Unique items on sale at handmade expo

    Unique items on sale at handmade expo

    News Unique items on sale at handmade expo

    Local Partners