Depraved child abusing killer wins his freedom

A man with a dark criminal history filled with child abuse and death has been released from custody months after breaching a strict order.

A man with a dark criminal history filled with child abuse and death has been released from custody months after breaching a strict order.

A man with a dark criminal history filled with child abuse and death has been released from custody months after breaching a strict order to stay away from children.

Supreme Court of Queensland documents stated the 53-year-old man would be released from custody, pending a final hearing, under doctor's orders that he was a low risk of reoffending.

The man had a horrific history of sexual offending against young girls, including his daughter's friend and a stranger he trapped in a public toilet.

He was also sentenced to 10 year's jail for the manslaughter of his child in 1986.

He served many years in jail, but was released on a strict supervision order in 2016.

Late last year he breached that order when he was caught with child exploitation material on a device and when he started contacting his 10-year-old daughter over social media.

In December last year, police uncovered that the man had multiple incidents of contact with a six-year-old girl, whose mother worked at the same place as the man.

Court documents state the interaction was minor, with the man often greeting the young girl and delivering her meals at his workplace where he was a chef.

Police also found that he was having contact with his 10-year-old daughter through Snapchat and text message for about six months.

The girl's mother knew about the contact, despite the Department of Child safety banning any contact with the girl.

His Currajong psychologist said the man posed a "moderate" risk of reoffending, but was "anxious" about the potential of more charges surfacing from other victims.

"It would appear that he is currently fearful of being charged with historical offences reported by his step children, possible ongoing contact with his 10-year-old daughter, and ongoing contact with a female child in his current workplace," she said.

The psychologist stated the man had been sexually abused by a woman when he was about seven-years-old.

Doctor Scott Harden, a very experienced psychiatrists in the area of forensic risk assessment, stated he met the criteria for paedophilia.

Dr Harden stated the man had deviant sexual arousal for girls who were about seven-years-old with blonde hair.

Despite some concerns, court documents state the judge found he could be released on a supervision order under "exceptional circumstances", stating the man's contraventions did not involve any sexual offending.

He was released on a five year supervision order pending final determination of the contravention proceedings.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as 'Paedophile', child killer released onto streets