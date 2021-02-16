Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Paedophile cops jail term for social media accounts

by Kara Sonter
16th Feb 2021 5:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A rapist and paedophile serving the remainder of a jail sentence in the community will return to the district court for allegedly breaching his sentence conditions.

Reed Arthur John Davidson, 24, faced Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with failing to comply with reporting conditions imposed upon him following previous convictions.

The court heard Davidson, of Deagon, was currently serving a three-year suspended sentence following conviction in Brisbane District Court on October 5, 2018.

At the time, he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, for which he was given the jail sentence.

He had also pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and was given 12 months' jail for two of the offences and ordered to serve a 30-month probation order.

The court heard Davidson was subject to several strict reporting conditions, which required him within seven days to report certain changes in his life.

Reed Davidson outside Caboolture Magistrates Court.
Reed Davidson outside Caboolture Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had failed to tell the court he had activated personal accounts on Facebook and Play Station and had also failed to report contact with children.

Defence lawyer Liz Schonknecht, who handed a reference for Davidson to the court, told Magistrate Peter Hasted had undertaken studies in conservation management and had suffered trauma and mental health conditions.

Magistrate Hasted said while Davidson was "making real efforts to address the challenges you face", the penalties for failing to report changes in circumstances were "extremely high".

"You could go to prison for five years," he said.

Davidson was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, with immediate parole and was also ordered to serve 18 months probation.

He was also committed back to Brisbane District Court for breaching his previous sentence.

 

 

Originally published as Paedophile cops jail term for social media accounts

More Stories

court crime paedophile rapist social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News Thousands of Queenslanders injured interstate are taking advantage of a little known benefit that lets them claw back the cost of their ambulance fees.

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:14 AM
        Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Premium Content Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Business Border certainty crucial as JobKeeper ends

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:01 AM
        Parasite alert: Prohibited plant detected in Mackay

        Premium Content Parasite alert: Prohibited plant detected in Mackay

        Rural Teams are hunting for the foreign invader that destroys $7 billion of African crops...

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Premium Content Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Crime The bizarre incident occurred after the man’s friend allegedly drove off in his car...

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM