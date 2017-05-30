Painted jungle to colour Magnums

ARTISTIC: Markus Cain working on the mural at Magnums Hotel.

CYCLONE Debbie may have made a damaging dent on Magnum's Hotel, but Airlie Beach artist, Markus Cain is making an even bigger mark - through his art.

During the cyclone, a lot of the gardens around Magnums and Airlie Beach in general were damaged.

So Mr Cain was approached by Magnums' Elizabeth Hackett, of Trustees Australia, who asked him to, "rather than grow another jungle, paint a jungle," he explained.

Mr Cain's mural will feature a number of elements including the iconic Magnums gecko hidden away in a theme similar to 'Where's Wally?'

Local residents may have seen his work around the Whitsundays, including the Soldier Crab sculpture at the Botanical Gardens in Cannonvale.

Mr Cain has been working on the Magnums' mural for three weeks and said he expected at least one week of work was left.

"It's a big job," he said.

"(But) I've got a disability so it gets me off the streets."

In 1990, Mr Cain was involved in a diving accident where he broke his neck and was left a paraplegic.

After arriving in Airlie Beach post accident, he would swap his art for boat trips allowing him to still spend time out at sea.

"(My) dream is to get on a boat and go around the islands painting," he said.

"I'm still setting up and saving for materials."