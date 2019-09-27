Pair enter plea over offences with guns, 20,000 pills

Two men have who were charged after police executed a search warrant at Tuckombil have pleaded guilty to some of the most serious charges against them.

TWO men who were arrested over serious drug supply and firearm offences in Tuckombil earlier this year have pleaded guilty to some of the charges against them.

Tuckombil man Rowan Alastair Connell, 38, and Goonellabah man Andrew Lee Black, 34 each appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday.

The pair had been charged with a host of offences after their arrest at Tuckombil on February 16 this year.

In their arrest, which involved Strike Force Deveril, police allege they seized more than half a million dollars' worth of drugs, firearms and gold bars.

At the time, Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said police had seized more than 20,000 pills of what they allege was MDMA from a Bundarra Park Drive home.

In court, Connell's solicitor, Tracey Randall, entered guilty pleas on his behalf to three charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Black has pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Each man has had a number of allegations, including further firearm and drug charges and allegations of dealing with the proceeds of crime, withdrawn and dismissed.

They each have a number of related charges which will remain with their more serious offences before the District Court, but will not draw their own additional penalty.

Neither man applied for bail and they're due to face Lismore District Court on October 28.