Pair found drinking beer on balcony of empty building

IN COURT: A man caught drinking beers on a balcony of an unused motel building has faced court. Karleila Thomsen

A MAN who broke into an unoccupied building at a Bowen motel has been fined $500.

Edward Martin Watkinson, 23, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in an email to Proserpine Magistrates Court on Mondayto trespassing by remaining in a yard or place of business.

The case against him was heard in his absence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to the Milton Motel at 11.30pm on April 9 in response to people breaking into the building.

They found Watkinson and another man on the second-storey balcony of the building drinking beer, Sgt Myors said.

The building was unoccupied and was being used for storage.

Sgt Myors said it appeared the pair was "temporarily squatting” in the building.

No conviction was recorded against Watkinson by the court.