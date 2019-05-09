Menu
A pair will face trial over the alleged sexual abuse of a girl.
Pair to face trial over alleged child sex abuse

Liana Turner
by
9th May 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
TWO people accused of a host of historic child abuse offences are expected to face trial in Lismore.

The man, 60, and woman, 53, appeared in person before Lismore Local Court when the allegations against them were mentioned on Tuesday.

They have been accused of abuse on a girl, then aged 13, in the East Lismore and Evans Head areas in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Solicitor Jim Fuggle, who was acting as an agent for Sydney-based Lamont Law and Kingston Fox Lawyers on behalf of the pair, told the court a case conference had been held on April 11 in relation to both accused.

"Both matters are to be committed for trial in the District Court in Lismore," he said.

The court heard three charges of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 against each accused had been withdrawn.

The man is still facing 10 counts of the same charge and one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The woman remains charged with seven counts of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The pair, who are now based in Queensland, are due to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on June 19.

